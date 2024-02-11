NGF Chair, AbdulRazaq Mourns Wigwe, Ogunbanjo

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has joined the rest of the country to mourn the tragic death of a top banker, Mr Herbert Wigwe and some members of his family in an air crash in the United States.

The statement reads, “The Governor similarly sends his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, who died in the same crash.

“Governor AbdulRazaq said the incident was a huge loss to not just the Nigerian business community but to the entire country and its people who would miss the immense impacts of the two businessmen.

“The Governor asks God Almighty to repose their souls and give comfort to their families and to the rest of the country at this difficult moment.”