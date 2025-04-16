NGF Calls For Peace Amid Renewed Violence In Plateau

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed deep sadness over the recent outbreak of violence in parts of Plateau State, which has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Forum commiserated with the Government and people of Plateau State, as well as the families of those affected.

It described the development as “tragic and unhelpful,” especially at a time when Plateau had enjoyed a long period of harmony and peace through the collaborative efforts of government, traditional rulers, and thought leaders.

“We call on community and religious leaders to rally behind His Excellency, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, to douse tension, reconcile minds, and build sustainable peace in Plateau,” the statement read.

“We urge everyone to understand that the souls already lost are not just statistics; they were breadwinners, sources of hope, and pride of many families.”

The Forum called for an immediate cessation of all forms of violence, emphasizing the sanctity of human life and the need to preserve unity among communities.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of the victims and wish those injured a speedy recovery, while urging all sides to embrace dialogue and peace,” AbdulRazaq added.

