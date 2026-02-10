NGE To Senate: Make Immediate Transmission Of Election Results Mandatory

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed concern over the controversy surrounding Senate’s position on the transmission of election results ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that it could undermine public trust in the electoral process.

In a statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, yesterday, the Guild said the uncertainty created by the Senate’s adoption of provisions in the proposed 2022 Electoral Act, allowing election results to be transmitted without making it mandatory and immediate, was already fuelling doubt and mistrust among Nigerians.

According to the editors, the development runs contrary to the expectations of many citizens and lawmakers who have consistently called for compulsory and real-time transmission of results from polling units to central collation centres. The Guild noted that the resulting public outrage has pitched citizens against the Senate and could discourage voter participation in future elections.

“At a time when Nigerians are demanding mandatory and immediate transmission of election results, and as countries around the world embrace electronic transmission to enhance transparency, the Senate’s position leaves much to be desired,” the statement said.

The NGE described the Senate’s stance as a missed opportunity to strengthen transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s electoral process, adding that it undermines ongoing efforts to deepen democratic governance and ensure credible elections.

The editors emphasised that mandatory electronic transmission of election results has become a global standard for improving electoral credibility and efficiency, stressing that Nigeria should not be an exception.

It added that digitalisation of elections would help streamline result management, reduce disputes, minimise controversies and significantly curb electoral fraud. “Nigerians are watching the National Assembly closely on this issue,” the statement said, warning that anything short of mandatory and immediate transmission of election results would be out of step with contemporary and progressive electoral practices.