NGE Tasks S’East, S’South Govs On Security

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on state governments in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones to jointly tackle the security challenges in their respective states.

Rising from a two-day conference with the theme ‘The Media as Partners in Regional Development’ held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, at the weekend, the conference in a communique signed by NGE President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, also tasked editors to play down on dissemination of information and messages of identified self-seeking groups in the zones promoting insecurity and violence.

The conference, which was organised by the NGE in collaboration with the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) and the government of Imo State, targeted 54 editors and media executives in SouthEast and South-South geopolitical zones.

Observing that active and meaningful collaboration of the media was necessary for a meaningful development in the zones, the conference tasked the media in the region to employ investigative and development journalism, as well as constructive dialogue to support the revival of the unity in the zones.

The communique reads: The media should foster a culture of continuous innovation to reposition themselves at the forefront of digital transformation, rather than resisting it. “The governors of the zones should reenact the synergy, cohesion and unity, which formed the bedrock of the development of critical infrastructure in the past.

“Editors and media executives should promote investigative and development journalism as well as promote constructive dialogue to revive the unity in the zones.” The conference also urged the media to always prioritise children’s welfare in reporting development, and hold states, which have refused to domesticate the Child Rights Act accountable.

“Adhere to UNICEF Protocols in reporting and mainstreaming UNICEF principles or protocols in prioritising children’s issues in reporting development matters and condemn through media channels, the superstitious belief of witchcraft practices, which have stigmatised many children in some states of the zones’’, the conference charged editors.

The editors and media executives also observed that the two geopolitical zones have the least amount of data available to development agencies, and resolved to isolate conversations that would lead to generation of necessary data to attract developmental partners to address development challenges in the zones.

While also observing that the two zones are plagued by much more challenges than any other part of the country – where government and development agencies have devoted more intervention funds, the conference stated that no other arm or organisation has the platform and more capacity than the media to promote unity, inclusion and democracy in the region.

