Nge Shifts Annual Conference To Nov 12-13 In Abuja

…as Tinubu assures of attendance

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the elite professional body of Managing Directors, Directors of News and Editors of print, online, news agency and broadcast organizations, has announced a shift of its All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 to November 12-13, 2025. The Guild said that President Bola Tinubu had given his commitment to declare the conference open on November 12, 2025 in Abuja as Special Guest of Honour. In a press statement by Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, President and General Secretary respectively, on Friday, the NGE said that the change of date was due to circumstances beyond its control.

The media body apologized to its members, all invited guests and the general public for the inconvenience the change of date may cause them. The Guild said that the conference venue remains Abuja, while giving assurance that the event will be a veritable platform to dissect issues that would sustain national cohesion and development in the country According to the statement, “The Standing Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) regrets to inform members, invited guests and the general public that due to circumstances beyond its control, the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 has been shifted to November 12-13, 2025.

The venue remains the same (Abuja). “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this change of date may cause you. We promise that de- spite the change of date, the ANEC 2025 would be a credible platform to dis- cuss and proffer solutions to issues pertaining to national development and cohesion.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will declare the conference open, while dignitaries from government, academia, media, organised private sector and diplomatic corps are expected to attend.” The Guild said that the theme of the conference remains: “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” with sub-theme as: “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027.”

The NGE said that there will be a keynote address on the theme and subtheme, with other engaging papers to be delivered at the two-day conference. According to the Guild, other papers to be delivered at the conference include: “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics” by Prof Awa Kalu, SAN, Managing Partner, Awa Kalu & Partners, and “State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in Challenged Nation” by Prof Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, HOD, Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja.

Other papers are “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap” by Prof Abiodun Adeniyi, Dean, School of Post-Graduate Studies, Baze University, Prof Abiodun Adeniyi, and “Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities” by General Lucky Irabor (retd), former Chief of Defence Staff.