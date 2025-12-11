NGE, SERAP Warn Against Media Repression In Nigeria

The Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) have urged President Bola Tinubu, governors and law enforcement agencies to end the growing harassment and intimidation of journalists, activists, bloggers and civil society organisations.

In a statement to mark the 2025 International Human Rights Day, the organisations warned that the increasing use of restrictive laws and legal actions against critics was eroding democracy, press freedom and the rule of law in Africa’s most populous nation.

The NGE and SERAP accused authorities of misusing provisions of the Cybercrimes Act, criminal and penal codes, as well as strategic lawsuits against public participation, commonly known as SLAPPs, to silence critics and peaceful dissent.

They demanded the immediate release of all individuals detained solely for exercising their rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, and urged authorities to withdraw what they described as baseless charges currently pending against journalists and activists nationwide.

“The continued use of repressive laws and abusive litigation to intimidate journalists and civil society actors is inconsistent with Nigeria’s Constitution and international human rights obligations,” the groups said.

According to them, criminal defamation and cybercrime-related prosecutions are generating fear within the media space, restricting the free flow of information and discouraging public accountability.

They said a legal challenge is currently before the ECOWAS Court contesting the 2024 amendment to the Cybercrimes Act, particularly Section 24 on cyberstalking, which they claimed had become a tool for silencing online expression. They asked law enforcement agencies to suspend the use of the amended law pending the court’s ruling. The groups also cited recent data highlighting a sharp rise in attacks on journalists.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Nigeria 122nd in its 2025 World Press Freedom Index, a drop of 10 places from the previous year. NGE and SERAP listed multiple cases involving journalists and digital publishers who were arrested or summoned by police over reports published online.

They warned that the repeated use of cybercrime-related charges, defamation and conspiracy allegations was creating a hostile environment for journalists. They also expressed concern over lawsuits filed by security agencies against critics, including recent cases involving opposition figures, media organisations and civil rights groups.

The groups urged the National Assembly to urgently review the Cybercrimes Act and other restrictive legislation to bring them in line with international human rights standards.

They also called for the decriminalisation of defamation and the introduction of legal safeguards to protect journalists and activists from abusive lawsuits. They also urged the international community to closely monitor developments in Nigeria and to hold authorities accountable for violations of press freedom and civic space.