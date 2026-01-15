NGE Pays Tribute To Mohammed, Agbese

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed its sadness over the passing of two distinguished and outstanding journalists, Messrs Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese.

In a statement yesterday Eze Anaba (President) and Onuoha Ukeh (General Secretary), the Guild said: “By the death of Mohammed and Agbese, who were among the three surviving co-founders of Newswatch Magazine, Nigerian journalism has lost great and irreplaceable treasures. “Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese, both seasoned journalists and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), were respected voices in Nigerian media and Nigeria as a whole.

“Their incisive commentaries and commitment to press freedom and democratic values, inspired many. “These iconic journalists were fearless, professional and brought prestige to journalism by their works.

“They gave investigative journalism in Nigeria impetus and contributed immensely to nation-building.

“As a mark of respect for Yakubu Mohammed and Dan Agbese, we urged all journalists to set aside one day to rededicate themselves and reflect on the salient points of journalism, with eyes on the cardinal points of good journalism, which are truth, accuracy, fairness, objectivity, independence, integrity, ethical standards, transparency, and accountability.”