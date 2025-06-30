NGE: Otu Congratulates Anaba, Others

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, has congratulated Mr. Eze Anaba, on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

He also described his unopposed victory as “a glowing testament to his unyielding integrity, inclusive leadership, and unassailable commitment to the ideals of credible journalism.”

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Linus Obogo, Governor Otu also felicitated the newly elected General Secretary, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh of The Sun Newspapers, and Deputy President, Dr. Abu Sabastine Mohammed, among other executives elected at the Guild’s Biennial National Convention held in Enugu.

He said: “The composition of the new executive reflects a healthy blend of experience and innovation. “It is a reassuring signal that the future of editorial leadership in Nigeria remains in capable hands.”

The governor commended the outgoing officers, including Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Mr. Steve Nwosu, for what he called “years of dedicated service that helped reposition the Guild as a bastion of press freedom and professional excellence.”

He also praised the peaceful, transparent conduct of the elections, calling it “a model worthy of emulation by other professional bodies and political institutions alike.”