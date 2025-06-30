NGE: Oborevwori Hails Anaba’s Re-Election As NGE President, Others

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba, on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). who retained his seat unopposed during the Guild’s Biennial National Convention held in Enugu, was widely applauded for his outstanding leadership and commendable track record of service.

Oborevwori in a statement issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, also extended warm congratulations to the Managing Director of The Sun newspaper, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, on his election as the Guild’s General Secretary. Ukeh emerged victorious with an overwhelming 218 votes, defeating Wole Sogunle and Qasim Akinreti, who polled 45 and 30 votes respectively.

Oborevwori lauded the peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, describing it as a strong reflection of the professionalism the Guild embodies.

He noted that Anaba had not only justified the confidence reposed in him, but had also significantly repositioned the Guild in the last two years.

“Your re-election without opposition is a clear endorsement of your impactful leadership. Your colleagues have wisely chosen continuity in excellence,” Oborevwori added.

He urged the Guild to continue promoting editorial independence, professional ethics, and objective reportage, stressing the need for the press to remain a strong pillar of democracy.