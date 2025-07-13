NGE Makes Case For Establishment Of Media Trust Fund

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has advocated the establishment of a Media Trust Fund to support the welfare of journalists across the country.

The call was made at the Guild’s recent meeting held in Enugu on June 27, where Mrs. Juliet Bumah, Editor of New Telegraph, was elected into the NGE Standing Committee to represent the South West.

In a communiqué jointly signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild urged collaboration with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) to ensure that editors and journalists benefit from the initiative.

The NGE emphasized the media’s critical role in promoting peace, inclusion, and justice, urging journalists to prioritise national stability over sensationalism and breaking news.

“A nation’s security and stability can be enhanced by leveraging its diversity, with the media playing a crucial role in promoting this goal,” the communiqué stated.

The Guild called on media practitioners to uphold responsible journalism by promoting diversity and avoiding biased or sensational reports. It also encouraged the media to foster dialogue and consider the broader implications of their coverage.

“The media and government should work together to build a stronger, more united Nigeria, with peace and inclusion as guiding principles,” the editors said. “Media practices should promote diversity and representation and steer clear of one-sided narratives.”

The Guild also urged the federal government to view the media as patriotic partners in nation-building, not adversaries.

On security, the NGE called on the government to equip the military and security agencies with modern tools and technology and emphasized the need for improved intelligence gathering and proactive responses to security threats.

It also tasked the National Assembly with reviewing laws that inhibit press freedom and media practice in Nigeria, stressing the importance of aligning such laws with democratic values.