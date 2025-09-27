NGE Joins Int’l Community To Celebrate World News Day 

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has joined the international community to celebrate the all-important World News Day, observed every September 28.

Saturday Telegraph reports that World News Day is a global initiative to highlight the vital role of fact-based journalism in the societies.

Celebrating this year’s milestone in a statement issued by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuohe Ukeh, the NGE said, “As a body, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting high standards of editorial leadership and protecting press freedom.

“We salute journalists in Nigeria and worldwide who work tirelessly to bring us the truth as we recommit to our mission of promoting quality journalism and protecting the rights of journalists to operate freely.

“As we celebrate World News Day, we note the challenges journalism as a profession faces in Nigeria, most especially the growing attempt to suppress press freedom and freedom of expression.

“We will always stand firm to defend the rights of journalists, promote high ethical standards in our noble profession, and resist any move, in whatever means, to harass and intimidate journalists as well as impede journalism.

“We call on journalists to shun fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda, but to uphold the canons of journalism, including accuracy, fairness, objectivity, and facts.

“We use this opportunity to urge the government at all levels and individuals to stop using repressive laws, including Cybercrime ( Prohibition and Prevention, etc) Act, to harass and intimidate journalists

“We urge the government to always respect the Freedom of Information Act by freely providing journalists any requested information and, therefore, aligning itself with the United Nations Universal Day for Access to Information.

“We urge Nigerians to choose truth, facts, and journalism, bearing in mind that fact-based journalism is the foundation of a healthy democracy. Fact-based journalism provides citizens with accurate and reliable information, enabling them to make informed decisions.

“We also urge Nigerians to stand with journalists who face challenges in their pursuit of truth as any success in gagging the media would put in jeopardy democracy and freedom of expression.

“We wish Nigerians and journalists Happy World News Day!