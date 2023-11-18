NGE Inducts 39 New Members, Installs 14 Fellows At Uyo

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on Thursday inducted 39 new members and installed 14 fellows during its conference at Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Thursday, November 17.

The fellows were installed during a Gala Night organised by the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, while the new members were inducted on Friday.

Ray Ekpo, a veteran journalist and publisher of Newswatch Magazine, emphasized the importance of good editing while inducting new members.

He highlighted the influential role of editors in setting the agenda for the government through their published stories, urging the inductees to take their responsibilities seriously.

Addressing the new inductees, Ekpo stressed the increased significance of the editor’s role, particularly during this critical period in Nigeria’s history.

He emphasized the editor’s crucial responsibility for the nation’s survival, stating that editors have the power to either develop or destroy the country.

Correspondingly, Eze Anaba, President of the NGE and Editor of the Vanguard Newspapers, encouraged the new members to actively contribute to the growth of the guild, considering the delicate state of the nation and the profession. Secretary of the Guild, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, revealed that out of the 90 applications received, only 39 were recommended for membership, underscoring the significance of those inducted into the Guild. The induction ceremony was presided over by former Guild President, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye.