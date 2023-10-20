NGE Hails Appointment of Online Publisher as NNPCL’s Spokesman

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has recommended the appointment of the Publisher of Per Second online newspaper, Femi Soneye, as the Chief Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), describing it as well-timed.

The NGE, which is the umbrella body of editors/media executives in Nigeria, made the recommendation in a statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday.

The guild, while congratulating Soneye on his appointment, noted that he was eminently qualified for the position, considering his experience in both the media industry and the public relations field.

“We commend the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, for making the right choice and decision. “Mohammed’s appointment comes at a time the NNPC is undergoing a transition following the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari,” the NGE stated.