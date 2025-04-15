NGE Fixes National Convention For Enugu In June

Share

The Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Biennial National Convention has been scheduled for Enugu in the last week of June.

In a statement yesterday, the body said the notice of meeting was in line with Article 8, Section 2 of its Constitution, which empowers the General Secretary to give a 60-day notice before the conduct of election.

The editors unveiled a five-man electoral committee for the convention headed by Richard Akinnola, with Felix Nwadioha as Secretary. Other members are Mary Atolagbe (Voice of Nigeria), Peter Agbo (Leadership), and Nasir Tahir (Sunday Triumph).

