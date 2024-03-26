NGE Expresses Concern Over Growing Insecurity

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged government at all levels to step up efforts to address growing security challenges across the country. It advised the Federal Government to fitful its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property of Nigerians. The Guild said the recent release of students of LEA Primary School/Government Secondary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State is a good development.

It congratulated the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and security agencies for their roles in securing the release of the students – after three weeks in kidnappers’ captivity.

The NGE, in a communiqué signed by its President, Mr Eze Anaba, and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, after its Standing Committee Meeting held in Enugu, weekend, called on the Federal Government to speak out on the Editor of First News Newspaper, Segun Olatunji, who was abducted from his Lagos home by some men in military uniform recently. The Guild, which demanded the immediate release of the editor, said that any publication by the media, if believed or suspected to be false, should be interrogated and tested through the legal process.

The editors condemned how the editor was abducted, saying such action had no place in a democracy, especially under the President Bola Tinubu-led government, which has consistently promised to be guided by the rule of law in all his actions, policies and programmes. “The media/journalists must be allowed to continue to operate in an atmosphere conducive to the performance of their constitutional duty of holding the government accountable to the people.

“Government or security agencies must not be perceived to be doing anything to the contrary, or attempting to stifle the media under a democratic government,” the NGE warned. The Guild described the recent ambush and killing of 17 military personnel on March 14 in Okuama community, in Delta State, and the aftermath of the alleged military’s revenge as disheartening. It called on the Federal Government to dig deep into the killing of the soldiers in Okuama, and unravel the “real circumstances’’ in which the incident and its aftermath occurred, to bring those indicted to book and prevent a recurrence.

While noting the rising cost of living in the country, which saw Nigeria’s headline inflation rate increase from 29.90 per cent in January to 31.70 per cent in February, the editors attributed the current harsh economic space to the worsening security situation, removal of subsidy on petrol, and the devaluation of the naira, following the unifying of exchange rates.