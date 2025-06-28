NGE Convention: New Telegraph Editor, Juliet Bumah, Elected To Standing Committee (West)

Editor of New Telegraph Newspaper, Juliet Bumah, has been elected as a member of the Standing Committee (West) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the ongoing Guild’s 2025 convention holding in Enugu, South East Nigeria.

Bumah secured 155 votes to emerge as one of the three representatives for the Western zone. Others elected are Rose Moses, who topped the list with 225 votes, and Bisi Folutile, who garnered 140 votes. Yemi Adebisi polled 125 votes and narrowly missed out.

Eze Anaba returned unopposed as President.

In the race for Deputy President, Sebastian Abu was elected with 175 votes, defeating Mohammed Sanusi Jubril, who polled 110 votes.

For the position of Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh emerged victorious with 218 votes, defeating Qasim Akinreti (30 votes) and Gbenga Sogunle (45 votes).

In the Treasurer category, Iyobosa Uwugiaren won with 176 votes, ahead of Boma Nwuke, who got 114 votes.

For the Standing Committee (North), Umoru Ibrahim secured 198 votes and Pauline Ugbodaga got 122 votes to emerge as the two elected members. Other contenders were Gbenga Adeshina (106 votes) and Railat Yusuf (89 votes).

In the Standing Committee (East) category, the two elected members are Ikpong Essien-Udo with 152 votes and Chinedu Max Egere with 128 votes. Other contestants were Lawrence Mpama (116 votes) and Don Isute (107 votes).