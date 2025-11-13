NGE Conference: Uphold Highest Standard Of Journalism, Tinubu Tells Editors

President Bola Tinubu has told Nigerian editors to uphold the highest standards of journalism urging them to always prioritize national interest above parochial considerations.

Tinubu gave this charge in his opening remarks at the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE)’s Annual Conference held at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa yesterday. The President said: “We live in a time when information travels rapidly and widely. Social media has made every citizen a potential publisher. This has benefits, but it also increases the speed and scale of misinformation.

Falsehood can take root before truth has time to speak. In such an environment, the editorial function is more important than ever. Verification must be your anchor; balance must be your principle and professional judgement must be your guide. “I urge you, therefore, to continue upholding the highest standards of journalism. Report boldly, but do so truthfully.

Critique government policy but do so with knowledge and fairness. Your aim must never be to tear down, but to help build a better society.” The President also restates the commitment of his government to the security and economic stability of the country. “On our part, this administration remains committed to securing our nation, sustaining economic stability and widening the circle of opportunity for all citizens.

The reforms we have undertaken have been challenging, but they are designed to place our economy on a strong and enduring footing. We have taken steps to restore macroeconomic balance, encourage investment and rebuild confidence. The signs of progress are visible in several sectors of the economy.

Still, we know there is more work to do, and we remain focused on ensuring that growth translates into real improvements in the daily lives of Nigerians,” he said.

Noting that economic reforms alone could not build the desired society, the President said the nation required cooperation, trust and a shared understanding that the future was tied together. “Government has its role.

The private sector has its role. Civil society has its role. And the media has a distinct responsibility to help shape a climate of reason and unity. “I ask that you continue to exercise that responsibility with seriousness and honour. Let us choose clarity over confusion, responsibility over recklessness, and hope over despair.

Let us remember that the stories we tell ourselves as a nation and as a people, influence the country we become. “Distinguished editors, your work matters. The tone you set in your newsrooms, the standards you enforce, and the courage with which you defend the truth will all help shape the direction of our national journey.

Let us carry this responsibility with purpose,” he stressed. Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, in his comments as the Keynote Speaker, said the editors must be held accountable for electoral integrity, trust deficit, and what Nigerians expect in 2027 in line with the theme of the conference.

Describing the editors as powerful influencers in the society, Uzodimma said they may feel professionally restrained from giving impartial and objective reports of events and also feel excluded in the events, the fact remained that they were positioned to change the society faster with their pens.

The governor lamented that most Nigerians repose trust more in Non-governmental Organisation (NGOs) information alleging that “there is a trust deficit in Nigeria’s information ecosystem, and it is corrosive.”

“Nigerians trust nongovernmental organisations; many of them are foreign-funded and operate with minimal democratic accountability; more than they trust the Fourth Estate. They trust corporations seeking profit more than they trust journalists seeking truth.

This is an institutional crisis,” he lamented. Commenting on the reportage of the 2023 elections, Uzodimma said “Post-2023, trust fractured because the narratives around the election became tribal, fragmented, and in some cases, inflammatory.

Coverage didn’t stop at reporting division; it amplified it. Headlines displayed polarisation and deepened it. I do understand the constraints you operate under. Many proprietors have political alignments. Advertisers have interests. Engagement metrics reward sensationalism: division drives clicks, outrage drives sales.

These are real pressures, and I don’t dismiss them. But constraints are not excuses.” He said the editors would play a decisive role ahead of the 2027 general elections warning against sensational headlines that could further polarise the country.

The governor, however, added that the President’s decision to attend the conference indicated that he gave priority to the battle against disinformation and the project of national cohesion.