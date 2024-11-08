NGE Conference: Obaigbena Charges FG To Tackle ‘Mafia’ Stopping Refineries From Working

Share

Prince Nduka Obaigbena, editor-in-chief of Thisday Newspaper and Arise Television, has challenged the Federal Government to put the four refineries in the country to work to enable her to checkmate the oil mafias in the countries.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during the 20th Edition of the All Nigerian Editors’ Conference, with the theme: ‘Economic Growth and Development Strategies in Resource-Rich Country’, Obaigbena, who spoke as chairman of the conference, said that times are hard in the country now pleading with the government to put the vulnerable in consideration. He also advised journalists to learn how to cope with the current situation in the country.

“If we are going to use whatever means to deal with the oil mafias, we should keep our refineries alive. If you say you want to stop monopoly, then our four refineries must work. Let those four refineries compete with the Dangote Refinery.

“I can see that the future can be better if we give Tinubu’s reforms a face, we should support the reforms but we must make sure that the vulnerable are also supported. “We are ready for the change but the first step is to put our house in order. Let us fix Nigeria.

That is the first thing to do and let’s also work hard to ensure that we also protect our industries.” Speaking earlier, President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, saluted the longstanding legacy of the press which he said is deeply committed to nation building.

He thanked all the veteran journalists who he said played very important roles in ushering in the age of enduring democracy in Nigeria. “I salute your individual and collective efforts not just at that time, but even right through to today, as we celebrate a quarter of a century of unbroken democratic experience,” he said.

Eze Anaba, NGE President, stated that his members were in Yenagoa because they recognise the critical role that both a strong economy and a resilient media sector play in fostering a prosperous, informed and democratic society.

“Media organisations face mounting pressure to adapt to modern trends while staying financially viable and maintaining journalistic integrity.

Now, we thought the only challenge facing the media will be adapting to modern trends. But the biggest threat to media survivors today is availability of resource materials to produce our papers or to broadcast,” he said.

Also speaking, Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State in his remarks charged the editors to set up a committee to look into the crisis brewing in the NUJ.

In his remarks, founder and publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Dr. Sam Amuka-Pemu, bemoaned the challenges facing the media industry, particularly the print media, which he attributed to the removal of oil subsidy by the present administration.

