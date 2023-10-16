NGE Confab: Experts to interrogate state of Nigerian economy, future of journalism

Economists and financial experts from global and local institutions will next month interrogate the state of the Nigerian economy, as the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the umbrella body of editors and media executives in Nigeria, converges for its 19th Annual Conference holding in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The conference, which is slated for November 14 to 18, will be attended by over 400 media executives and senior editors and will be chaired by the Founder/Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers Group, Uncle Sam Amuka, while President Bola Tinubu is expected to declare it open.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Guild’s President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, this year’s conference with the theme: ‘Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media’, has been carefully planned to interrogate the state of nation’s economy and identify the missing gaps.

The conference will also examine the sustainability of the Nigerian media and the existential threat by the big tech as well as what the media needs to do to arrest it.

The Guild said that the gathering will also afford the participants the huge opportunity to discuss issues affecting the journalism profession and proffer solutions that will enhance its robust practice in the country. The conference will also witness the launch of the NGE Editors’ Trust Fund.

“The goal of the conference is to remind editors and media executives that economic actors need accurate, credible and timely information to allocate resources judiciously. That foreign and local investors as well as other groups in the economic ecosystem, demand a governance-monitoring role from the media.

“Masters of economy, tech experts and technocrats from both within and outside country: African Development Bank, World Trade Organisation, Central Bank of Nigeria, the academia and other sectors have been invited to examine the burning issues – including the role of the editors in shaping the narrative and stemming the challenges,” the editors stated.

Giving a background to the conference, the Guild explained that the media have a role to play in fixing the economic challenges in Nigeria.

The Guild explained that while some people might argue that Nigeria has made some progress in socio-economic terms in recent years, the country was recently ranked very low in the global human capital development index.