NGE Annual Confab: Amuka, Osoba, Obaigbena lead 300 editors to Uyo

The Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) has announced that the 19th All Nigeria Editors Conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, will be declared open by President Bola Tinubu.

The NGE in a statement signed by its president Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwughiaren, said the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba; Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay and Arise News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, would lead 300 editors to the conference.

It stated that Osoba and Amuka would serve as Father of the Day, and Chairman of the conference respectively. The Guild said it has invited masters of economy and technocrats from global and local institutions to interrogate the economic situation in Nigeria, amid several concerns over monetary/fiscal policy, missing gaps, and the role of the media executives/editors in resolving the challenges

According to the Guild, the annual conference slated for November 14 to 18, will also witness the launch of the NGE Media Trust Fund with the theme: Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media.

“With a few days to our annual conference in Uyo, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, and many corporate organisations, like Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and United Bank for Africa (UBA) have rallied support for the conference.

“Others include Delta State Government, Nigerian Port Authority, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Dangote Group of Companies, and many others who have also indicated interest to be part of the event.

“And we are excited by the huge support that is coming in from many stakeholders in our economy. It is an endorsement of the conceived aim and objective of the conference: to rally all the stakeholders in starting a robust conversation – aimed at resolving the nation’s current economic challenges,” it said.

The conference, which will also examine sustainability of Nigeria media and the existential threat by Big Tech, and what the media ecosystem needs to do to arrest it, according to the statement, is planned to remind editors and media executives that economic actors need accurate, credible and timely information to allocate resources judiciously.