President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike are part of the top dignitaries expected at the 2025 All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) billed to hold in Abuja.

This was as the organizers of the event, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) said this year’s conference will focus on the theme “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors.”

New Telegraph reports that the conference is scheduled to hold from November 3 to 6, 2025, and will be formally declared open by President Bola Tinubu on Abuja.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday, the NGE President, Eze Anaba and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh said the gathering will also feature a sub-theme: “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027.”

The Guild noted that the annual event will provide a platform to assess the role of editors in strengthening democratic governance and fostering unity, while also addressing “Challenges and opportunities facing editors in promoting democratic values and national cohesion.”

The Guild further stated that the 2025 Editors Conference will also focus on “identifying best practices and strategies for editors to promote democratic governance and national cohesion.”

Providing background to the event, the NGE explained that President Tinubu, opposition leaders, and other key stakeholders have “Consistently emphasised the importance of media support in the promotion of the bonds that unite Nigeria’s diverse populations, fostering a sense of unity, and collective purpose despite political, ethnic, religious, and cultural differences.”

It added that, against the backdrop of current socio-economic challenges, “there is a need for unity in diversity, shared values, inclusion, dialogue and understanding, which would go a long way in bringing about national cohesion.”

The NGE announced that the conference will open with a ceremony on the first day, to be attended by President Tinubu; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; other ministers, governors, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the organised private sector.

The programme will feature a keynote address on the main theme as well as presentations on a range of topical issues, including: “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics,” and “State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in a Challenged Nation.”

Other sessions will cover “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap,” “Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities,” and “Wealth Beyond the Newsroom: Investment Opportunities for Editors After Call of Duty.”

The Guild noted that more than 500 media professionals from Nigeria and abroad are expected to participate in the gathering, which will be hosted in Abuja for only the second time in 12 years.

The All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) is an annual gathering where editors deliberate on pressing national issues with social, economic, and political implications.

According to the NGE, this year’s edition aims to provide a platform for editors and media executives to explore strategies for promoting national development and cohesion through responsible journalism.

“The discussions will emphasise unity, diversity, and inclusivity while underscoring the media’s role in holding leaders accountable.

The 2025 ANEC comes just four months after the Guild’s Biennial National Convention in Enugu State, where new executives were elected.