NGCC: FG Inaugurates Steering C’ttee, Joint Technical Working Group

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Steering Committee and Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) to drive the establishment of the National Gas Infrastructure Command Centre (NGCC), a centralized digital platform aimed at strengthening transparency, coordination, and operational efficiency across Nigeria’s gas value chain.

A statement by the spokesman for the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Louis Ibah, on Thursday noted that, backed by President Bola Tinubu and enabled by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the initiative will provide real-time oversight of Nigeria’s national gas infrastructure. The project is positioned as a strategic reform to unlock greater value from the country’s vast gas reserves, in line with the Presidential directive to grow natural gas production to 12Bscfd by 2030, while enhancing regulatory visibility and investor confidence.

“The NGCC will be established under a private sector-led Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, under the regulatory supervision of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), with no financial exposure to the Federal Government. Engineering Automation Technology Ltd. (EATL), an indigenous firm and project promoter, will handle system design and funding mobilisation, in partnership with its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM),” the statement said.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the command centre as a critical enabler of Nigeria’s gas-to-power ambitions and broader industrialisation agenda under the Decade of Gas Initiative.

He explained that the Steering Committee will provide strategic direction, ensure policy alignment, and strengthen inter-agency collaboration, while guiding phased implementation. The JTWG, he added, will develop the technical framework for the centre, including system architecture, data standards, operational protocols, and risk mitigation measures required for an integrated national command system.

“The NGCC is a national asset that requires a unified effort and a focus on outcomes that benefit all Nigerians. Government expects clear deliverables, actionable recommendations, and consistent progress reporting,” he said.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EATL, Dr. Emmanuel Okon, described the initiative as a strategic national platform for real-time monitoring, operational coordination, emergency response, and optimisation of Nigeria’s natural gas infrastructure network. He noted that the NGCC will enable real-time monitoring and coordination across the entire gas infrastructure network, covering all operators to enhance safety, efficiency, and system reliability. The platform will also drive optimisation and transparency across pipelines, processing facilities, and commercial gas flows.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Patience Oyekunle, described the NGCC as a critical national asset that will strengthen automation and coordination across the country’s gas infrastructure. She noted that beyond improving infrastructure management, the project is expected to create employment opportunities for Nigerians and support broader industry development.

Director-General of the ICRC, Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, emphasized the strategic importance of the NGCC, describing it as both a transformative governance instrument for the gas sector and a national security asset. He assured stakeholders that the commission would ensure strict adherence to all regulatory standards and due process in the execution of the project.

Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy at NNPC Ltd., Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, expressed the readiness of the state-owned energy company to collaborate with investors, such as EATL, to achieve the Federal Government’s objectives for the gas sector.

The Steering Committee for the NGCC comprises the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) as Chairman, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources as Alternate Chair, and members from ICRC, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), NNPC Ltd., and EATL.

The JTWG includes representatives from EATL as Technical and Funding Lead, the Department of Gas and Legal Department of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Office of the Minister of State (Gas), NMDPRA, NNPC Ltd., Gas Aggregator Company Nigeria Ltd./Gas Transmission and Expansion (GACN), and the Decade of Gas Secretariat.