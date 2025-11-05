American professional boxer, Jake Paul, has been accused of “Disrespect” by Francis Ngannou for enquiring about a fight.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul saw his fight with Gervonta Davis, scheduled for Nov. 14, fall through.

The exhibition bout had caused a stir because of the weight disparity. Davis is a world champion at 135lbs, but Paul fights around 200lbs.

But Paul has now caused more controversy in his pursuit of a new opponent, which saw him enquire about Ngannou.

Ngannou confirmed to TMZ that he received an inquiry to fight Paul, but said, “No, there is no such thing happening.

“Davis is a fantastic boxer and a one-shot knockout artist. But come on, the weight difference makes no sense. For me, it makes no sense.

“They reached out the other day and told me [they need] a replacement for Gervonta. I said ‘What can I do for you?’

“They said, ‘We are looking for a replacement. But I still didn’t get it! I was like ‘Okay, what exactly can I do for you?’

“They said, ‘We are thinking about you fighting Jake.’

“I said, ‘Jake?’ I was so confused. I wasn’t expecting it at all.

“They said: ‘Jake Paul, he’s fighting…’ “I said: ‘No, bro, come on. Don’t disrespect me like that.

“It’s not about the number. I am not interested. It makes no sense.”

Paul has since struck back at Ngannou via social media.

“Dear Francis – just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul,” he wrote.

“I accept that. You are light work, my friend. Stuck in mud.”

Paul has won 12 out of 13 fights inside the boxing ring, including against Mike Tyson.

Ngannou made his name by winning the top heavyweight honours in the UFC before transitioning into boxing.

He emerged with great credit for knocking down Fury in his boxing debut, despite losing on points. Joshua then knocked out Ngannou.

Paul, meanwhile, has also talked up a possible fight with former heavyweight champion Joshua.