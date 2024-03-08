Ngannou Looks to Stun Joshua in S’Arabia

Francis Ngannou believes his strong showing in his pro boxing debut against Tyson Fury has given him confidence ahead of his bout against British heavyweight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. The former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou will fight Joshua at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena on Friday.

Ngannou made his debut in October, losing via split decision to WBC world champion Fury in a non-title bout. The Cameroonian-French fighter almost delivered an upset when he dropped Fury to the canvas with a left hook in that fight.

“I feel confident enough, based on my training, the hard work that I put in,” Ngannou said in his pre-fight press conference on Wednesday. “It [fight against Fury] was a good experience and it definitely guided me better to have proper training. “Every space I have open, I am going to hit … I am not going to leave any stone unturned and any opportunity unexplored.”