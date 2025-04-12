NGA Confirms Over $5bn In Investments As Nigeria Gears Up For WGC 2025

Share

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has confirmed that significant progress is being made in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, with over $5 billion in new gas investments recorded in 2024.

Speaking during a media engagement in Lagos, NGA President, Akachukwu Nwokedi, said the investments span infrastructure, floating LNG, gas processing, and domestic utilization.

He attributed the progress to key reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, including new Executive Orders on Oil & Gas, the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) pipeline project, and a Decentralized Gas Distribution Framework designed to boost energy access and inclusion.

Nwokedi also praised regulators such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for their roles in championing commercialization and introducing a revised domestic gas pricing framework.

He reaffirmed NGA’s commitment to methane reduction and improved Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) safety, commending NNPC Limited and its leadership under Bayo Ojulari for driving transformative initiatives in the sector.

With 209 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves and a potential to reach 600 TCF, Nigeria is positioning gas as a key pillar of its energy transition strategy.

“We must insist the transition works for us. Gas remains our best bet to tackle energy poverty while lowering emissions,” Nwokedi said.

He also announced NGA’s strategic participation at the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025), scheduled to take place in Beijing, China, from May 19–23, 2025. NGA will host a Nigeria Pavilion at the event, which is organized by the International Gas Union (IGU).

According to Nwokedi, the Pavilion will showcase Nigeria’s gas sector progress, highlight investment-ready opportunities, and promote national interests under the “Decade of Gas” initiative.

“This platform is not just symbolic. It is strategic. It signals Nigeria’s readiness to take its rightful place in the global gas ecosystem, not just as a resource-rich nation, but as a serious investment destination,” he said.

He added that the Pavilion will bring together government leaders, industry stakeholders, and global partners to spotlight major gas projects.

It will also facilitate networking, promote Nigerian Content Champions, and foster dialogue on energy transition and sustainability.

“The Pavilion aims to attract global investment into Nigeria’s gas infrastructure, processing, and distribution, while advancing international partnerships in financing, technology, and off-take agreements,” Nwokedi said.

“This is not just about gas. It is about jobs, industry, cleaner energy, and national transformation. Nigeria is ready. NGA is ready. WGC2025 is our global stage. Let’s take it together.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

