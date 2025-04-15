NGA Confirms $5bn Investments In New Gas Projects

Share

The President, Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi, has said that there have been over $5 billion in new gas investments over the past year. He explained that the investments covered infrastructure, floating LNG, gas processing, and domestic utilisation.

He stated that progress was being recorded in the oil and gas sector of Nigeria. The NGA President spoke during a media engagement in Lagos.

He also referenced key reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, including new Executive Orders on Oil & Gas, the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) pipeline, and a Decentralized Gas Distribution Framework aimed at boosting energy access and inclusion.

The NGA President praised regulators such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for championing commercialization and introducing a revised domestic gas pricing framework.

He also reaffirmed NGA’s support for methane reduction and enhanced CNG safety, commending NNPC Limited and its new leadership under Engr. Bayo Ojulari, for driving transformative gas initiatives.

According to him, with 209 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves and an upside potential of up to 600 TCF, Nigeria is positioning gas as the cornerstone of its energy transition strategy.

Nwokedi said: “We must insist the transition works for us. Gas remains our best bet to tackle energy poverty while lowering emissions.”

The NGA President also confirmed the association’s strategic participation at the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025), set to take place in Beijing, China from May 19–23, 2025.

Nwokedi revealed that the association would host a Nigeria Pavilion at the prestigious triennial event, organised by the International Gas Union (IGU).

According to him, the pavilion will spotlight Nigeria’s gas sector progress, highlight investment ready opportunities, and promote strategic interests under the “Decade of Gas” initiative.

