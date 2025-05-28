NG-CARES: Reps Demand Expenditure From 2009 To 2021

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on community and Social Development/ NG-CARES, Abubakar Kusada, has requested for documents from the Federal CARES Support Unit of the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus,NG-CARES, showing their transaction from 2009 till 2021.

Chairman, Abubakar Kusada gave the directive on Tuesday during an interactive meeting at the National Assembly.

He urged the NG-CSRES to urgently provide state-bystate reports detailing the achievements of all state coordinators in mitigating the effects of flooding.

Members of the committee also used the occasion to discuss with the National Coordinator of group, Abdukarim Obaje on how he should manage the results with the states before releasing the published amounts of money each state has received.

In his brief presentation, the National Coordinator, Abdulkarim Obaje while commending lawmakers for their effective oversight explained that the Loan repayment are hampered by the fluctuating exchange rates in the country.

He therefore informed lawmakers that the loan agreement between Nigeria and the World Bank is with a value of $70million while the disbursement of $2.2 billion have been carried out among various states across Nigeria.

