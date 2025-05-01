NG-CARES Programme: Kwara Secures $85m World Bank Grant

Share

The Kwara State Government has achieved a significant milestone in the just-concluded 4th Independent Verification Assessment (IVA) of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme, with the World Bank confirming that the State has secured over $85 million in performance-based grants—ranking it among the top-performing States in the country.

This achievement was announced by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, during the first quarter 2025 Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Ministry of Finance conference room in Ilorin.

Dr. Nuru attributed the success to the unwavering commitment and exceptional leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, noting that his administration’s dedication to improving the livelihoods of citizens—especially the poor and vulnerable—has been central to the programme’s success.

She explained that the NG-CARES programme, which began in 2021, aims to support indigent citizens, vulnerable groups, and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its implementation across all 16 local government areas in the state has delivered critical goods and services to underserved communities and supported micro and small enterprises, thereby driving socio-economic development.

The Commissioner also emphasized the importance of the ongoing registration exercise with the Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA), which covers all pensioners and government employees at the state and Local Government levels.

She noted that the exercise is key to ensuring the prompt and uninterrupted payment of pensions and salaries.

Additionally, Dr. Nuru disclosed that the state recorded a 16% increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

She credited the growth to strategic investments and comprehensive tax reforms aimed at reducing dependence on federal allocations.

She commended the adoption of advanced reforms such as the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), which she said have boosted efficiency, transparency, and accountability in financial processes.

The commissioner also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the ease of doing business in the state by eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks, streamlining procedures, and improving access to credit.

Dr. Nuru concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustaining these achievements and ensuring that public funds are judiciously utilized for the benefit of all Kwarans.

