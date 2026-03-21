NFVCB Recognition A ‘Huge Honour’ – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has expressed gratitude after being honoured by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) for grossing over N1 billion with her debut film, “Oversabi Aunty”.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife’s wife, and NFVCB Director General Shuaibu Husseini were present at the award event.
Taking to her official Instagram page, Abraham acknowledged that receiving the prize from a respectable organisation like NFVCB was a great honour.
She expressed gratitude to her followers, Toyintitans, and partner Filmone for their love and support.
She wrote, “The National Film and Video Censors Board @nfvcb, @igalaman hosted me and presented me with a recognition award for grossing over a billion naira at the box office, and for being the first solo director to achieve such a feat with a debut project.
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