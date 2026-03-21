NFVCB Recognition A ‘Huge Honour’ – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has expressed gratitude after being honoured by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) for grossing over N1 billion with her debut film, “Oversabi Aunty”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife’s wife, and NFVCB Director General Shuaibu Husseini were present at the award event.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Abraham acknowledged that receiving the prize from a respectable organisation like NFVCB was a great honour.

She expressed gratitude to her followers, Toyintitans, and partner Filmone for their love and support.

She wrote, “The National Film and Video Censors Board @nfvcb, @igalaman hosted me and presented me with a recognition award for grossing over a billion naira at the box office, and for being the first solo director to achieve such a feat with a debut project.

READ ALSO:

“This is a huge honour, one I deeply cherish and appreciate, especially coming from such a reputable organisation.

“As if that wasn’t enough to make the day unforgettable, I was pleasantly surprised when Her Majesty, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi @hrmoloritemitope, graced us with her presence despite her demanding schedule.

“Even more humbling was hearing her share how Oversabi Aunty inspired her to reevaluate how she relates with her children.

“Oversabi Aunty is more than just a film; it is a wake-up call for families, especially mothers, to realise that there is more to raising a child than shouting or reacting dramatically.

“Thank you to everyone who showed up today, sent kind words, and to those who are genuinely happy to see the efforts of a young woman being recognised and celebrated.

‘The greatest fan in the world, Toyintitans, I see you, and I love you all. My partners, Filmone, @filmoneng, thank you for being there every step of the way. This is the first of many”.