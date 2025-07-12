NFVCB Promotes Nigeria’s Image At World Tobacco Conference

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has once again placed Nigeria at the forefront of progressive media regulation in Africa with its presentation at the recently concluded World Tobacco Conference held in Ireland.

The Executive Director/CEO of the NFVCB Dr. Shaibu Husseini, who attended the global event, presented a status report on the implementation of the NFVCB 2024 Regulation on the Control of the Promotion and Glamourisation of Tobacco, Narcotics, Ritual Killings and Money Rituals in Nigerian films, music videos, and skits.

The regulation, which was approved and gazetted earlier in 2024 under the leadership of the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, was hailed at the conference as a groundbreaking policy initiative.

Nigeria was recognised as the first country in Africa to develop and enforce such a bold regulation targeting the harmful portrayal of substance abuse and ritualistic practices in screen content.

According to the NFVCB Chief Executive, the Board’s presentation highlighted the regulations’ objectives, the stakeholder engagement process that led to its adoption and the enforcement mechanisms already in place.

The global audience responded with commendations for the Nigerian government, especially Minister Musawa, for what was described as “a courageous and visionary move to protect public health and preserve cultural values.

One of the major outcomes of the conference was the various pledge by a number of international organisations to assist Nigeria in the continued implementation of the regulation. The support, set to be delivered through their local partner, CAPPA (Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa), will include logistical and technical assistance to enhance compliance and awareness.

“The recognition received at the World Tobacco Conference is a direct result of the minister’s unwavering commitment to responsible cultural governance and public safety,” the NFVCB head stated.