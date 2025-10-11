NFVCB, NCC Collaborate to Combat Digital Piracy, Protect Nigerian Creators

Nigerian Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy has announced new dates for his “No Sign of Weakness World Tour,” adding several stops across Australia, North America, and Europe. The update marks another major milestone in what has already been one of the most successful global tours by an African artist.

The extended leg of the tour follows the release of Burna Boy’s critically acclaimed eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness,” which dropped in July 2025. The album features 16 tracks and includes collaborations with international stars such as Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey.

The “No Sign of Weakness” tour will showcase an ambitious 360-degree centre stage setup at most venues, designed to bring fans closer to the artiste’s electrifying performances. Burna Boy is set to make history in November as the first Nigerian artiste to headline the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, USA, for his world tour.

His tour will kick off in Australia this October with shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth before moving to North America in November. From there, he’ll perform in major cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York, and Toronto, before wrapping up the year with shows in Montréal and Atlanta.

The European leg begins in January 2026, with confirmed dates in Copenhagen and Brussels. This expansion further cements Burna Boy’s dominance as a global performer and cultural ambassador for Afrobeats.

His growing influence and consistent international demand highlight his evolution from a homegrown star into one of the defining voices of world music today Husseini noted, “is the continuous piracy of Nigerian films by some Ghanaian television stations that broadcast these works without proper licensing.

This not only robs our film makers of their deserved earnings, but undermines the growth of our film industry and the larger creative economy.”

The NFVCB boss said that the visit was to convey stakeholders’ concerns and to explore stronger inter agency cooperation in copyright enforcement, digital monitoring, and public education. He added that the NFVCB was ready to work closely with the NCC to develop an actionable framework to combat online piracy and protect the interests of legitimate digital platforms.

“The time has come for both agencies to jointly deploy technology driven solutions, intensify stakeholder engagements, and pursue cross-border enforcement mechanisms especially as piracy increasingly transcends national boundaries,” he said.

In his response, Dr. John Asein, the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Com- mission, reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to work with the NFVCB and other stakeholders to restore the dignity and reward due to Nigerian creators.

“We have one ecosystem, one sector, one country, and one goal to make the creative industry sustainable and beneficial to those who own it. “Many of our creative veterans have labored for decades with little to show for their work.

We must do everything possible to restore the glory of creativity and ensure that recompense gets to those who deserve it,” Dr. Asein stated. Dr. Asein disclosed that the NCC is finalising a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NFVCB to formalise their collaboration, including plans to set up a special task force to tackle online piracy and create a rapid response portal for reporting copyright infringements.

He further revealed that the Commission has engaged the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) to help monitor and flag unauthorised use of Nigerian domain names by pirate sites. “For instance, the so called ‘Movie Box’ platform uses a .ng domain but it’s neither registered nor owned in Nigeria. “We are building systems to hold service providers liable for such breaches,” he explained.