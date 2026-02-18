NFVCB Moves To Strengthen Film Regulation

…as MultiChoice Talent Factory Acting Academy visits Lagos Office

The Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering a regulatory environment that balances creative freedom with cultural sensitivity as he hosted students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Acting Academy at the Board’s Lagos office on Wednesday.

The visit, led by the Academy Director, Ms. Akaoma Onyeonoru, formed part of an industry excursion designed to expose the next generation of Nollywood actors to the mechanics of film regulation, governance, and ethical compliance.

Welcoming the delegation, Dr. Husseini described the engagement as timely, stressing that the future of Nollywood depends not only on creative excellence but also on regulatory discipline and cultural responsibility.

He reiterated that no film should be distributed or exhibited in Nigeria without proper classification, stressing that the Board is set to intensify enforcement, particularly on digital platforms.

He disclosed that the NFVCB is working towards removing unclassified Nigerian films on digital platforms in line with the mandate of the Board and its Memorandum of Understanding with the platforms.

Filmmakers were therefore urged to comply with classification requirements as it is done in even developed societies, noting that steps have been taken in the present dispensation to ensure that registration and approvals are speedily granted when submissions meet regulatory standards.

The NFVCB boss emphasised that the entire process can now be completed online, eliminating the need for physical visits. He also revealed that the Board is reintroducing online classification mechanisms and deploying the Magpie verification system to enhance transparency, tracking, and compliance within the industry.

Addressing critical industry concerns, Dr. Husseini underscored the importance of clear disclaimers in fiction films and ongoing efforts to control the promotion and the glamourisation of tobacco, narcotics use and ritual practices on screen. He stated that at no time did the Board ban money rituals in movies.

Rather what the Board expects is that movies with such themes must be followed with appropriate disclaimer and corresponding consequences for the depiction.

He clarified that while festival films not intended for public distribution may not require classification, any film released to the general public must undergo the statutory process. Documentary films as he noted, must maintain factual accuracy and may require classification depending on their distribution scope.

On emerging trends, Dr. Husseini stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) in film production must be transparently disclosed, with appropriate indemnities executed before distribution. Beyond regulation, the Executive Director outlined plans to deepen industry development through stakeholder workshops, monetisation training, and legal compliance sessions.

He further revealed that the Board is exploring lower-cost licensing options for smaller cinema operators, while ensuring safeguards to prevent abuse. He also reiterated his vision to establish a film and video library dedicated to preserving Nigeria’s film and video heritage for future generations.

During the visit, students toured the NFVCB archives and preview facilities, where classification exercises are conducted. The Board’s Head of Media Literacy, Mrs. Chioma Obasi, briefed them on nationwide school outreach programmes aimed at educating young audiences on film ratings and the distinction between fiction and reality.

The session concluded with an interactive engagement during which students posed questions on licensing, censorship processes, and career pathways within the regulatory ecosystem.

Dr. Husseini expressed his desire to be remembered for fostering a regulatory environment that balances creative freedom with cultural sensitivity, while strengthening institutional capacity and staff welfare.

The visit ended on a celebratory note, with the students expressing appreciation for the Board’s hospitality. Tokens of appreciation were exchanged between the Acting Academy and the NFVCB leadership.