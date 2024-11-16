NFVCB Hosts Stakeholders at 4th PAO Nigeria Digital Conference

Share

Stakeholders in the Nigerian film and creative space gathered at Four Points by Sheraton for the 4th edition of the Peace Anyiam Osigwe Nigeria digital content regulation conference.

The conference kicked off early Thursday, November 14, and ended yesterday with a total of 12 panel discussions and over 36 panelists including Mildred Okwo, Kene Okwuosa, Francis Onwuchie, Joy Odiete, Ope Ajayi, Michael Williams, Funmi Onuma, Naz Onuzo, Uche Agbo, Patrick Lee, Mary Njoku, Fidelis Duker, Ruth Kadiri, and Emeka Mba among others

The event, which was hosted by the Executive Director of the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board, Dr Shaibu Husseini, had several dignitaries in attendance with the founder and chairman of EbonyLife group, Dr Mo Abudu, giving the keynote address.

Speaking at the event, Dr Husseini urged filmmakers and content creators to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity while also embracing responsibility.

He said: “I am thrilled to see such a gathering of experts and stakeholders in the Nigerian motion picture industry.

“As we are gathered to exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, and chart a course for Nigeria’s digital content regulation future

“I want to emphasise the importance of collaboration and cooperation in our shared goal of promoting a vibrant and responsible creative sector.

