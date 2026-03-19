NFVCB Honours Toyin Abraham As Box Office Champion

…Celebrates Record-Breaking Cinema Success

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has honoured leading Nollywood actress, producer, and director, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, with the prestigious Box Office Champion Award, in recognition of her outstanding cinematic achievement and record-breaking performance of her film, ‘Oversabi Aunty’, at the Nigerian box office.

Presenting the award in Lagos, the Executive Director of the NFVCB, Dr Shaibu Husseini, described the occasion as a celebration of excellence, creativity, and the remarkable strides of Nigeria’s film industry.

“It is my honour to welcome you all to this special occasion as we celebrate excellence, creativity, and the remarkable achievements within Nigeria’s film industry,” he stated.

Dr Husseini conveyed the warm regards and apologies of the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was unavoidably absent due to an official engagement in the United Kingdom. He noted that the Minister extends her full support and congratulations to the award recipient.

The NFVCB boss highlighted that Over Sabi Auntie has achieved an extraordinary milestone, grossing over one billion naira at the Nigerian box office—a feat he described as both a personal triumph for the actress and a strong indicator of Nollywood’s growing global potential.

“This accomplishment is not only a personal triumph but a testament to the growing strength, resilience, and global potential of Nollywood,” he said, adding that the Board remains committed to supporting a thriving film culture that contributes meaningfully to the national economy.

Dr Husseini also expressed profound appreciation to the wife of the Oni of Ife, Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, for graciously serving as the Mother of the Day, noting that her presence added dignity and honour to the event.

“He further commended industry guilds and professional associations for their continued collaboration in advancing the sector.

In a goodwill message, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Sanusi Abubakar Yakubu, described the award as a defining moment where art, enterprise, and destiny converge.

He praised Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi as a trailblazer who has redefined the possibilities within Nollywood, noting that her film’s impressive ₦1.6 billion box office performance signals a shift toward a more commercially astute, globally competitive, and self-assertive Nigerian film industry.

“Her achievement is a signal that Nigerian stories are no longer waiting for validation; they are asserting themselves and commanding global attention,” he said.

Yakubu also commended the NFVCB for institutionalising a culture of measurable excellence, adding that the recognition would inspire filmmakers and actors to pursue higher standards of creativity and commercial success.

Speaking at the event, Olori Temitope Ogunwusi noted that her presence underscored her deep appreciation for the film industry and the celebrant.

Reflecting on the film, she remarked that Over Sabi Auntie conveys an important message on parenting, emphasising the need for closer relationships between parents and their children.

In her response, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the NFVCB for recognising her work at such a significant milestone. She also appreciated the presence of stakeholders and especially acknowledged the Olori for honouring the occasion with her attendance.

The event drew key stakeholders from across the creative industry, reinforcing the growing recognition of cinema as a major driver of cultural expression and economic growth in Nigeria.