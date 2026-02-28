NFVCB Honours Funke Akindele As Nollywood Box Office Champion

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr Shaibu Husseini, has reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to promoting excellence, professionalism, and commercial sustainability in Nigeria’s film industry, as the Board honoured renowned filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele with the prestigious Nollywood Box Office Champion Award.

The celebrated actress was presented with the box office champion award for 2020 for her film ‘Omo Ghetto’, 2024/ 2025 for her film ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ and 2026 for her film ‘Behind The Scenes’, which grossed 2.7 billion in box office return.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony held at the NFVCB Lagos Office, which was attended by top industry practitioners, the Executive Director described the occasion as a celebration of excellence and a milestone in the evolution of Nigerian cinema.

“As the regulatory body responsible for the classification and regulation of film and video works, including their distribution and exhibition, the NFVCB remains committed not only to upholding standards but also to encouraging growth within the industry,” Dr Husseini stated.

He noted that for four consecutive years, Funke Akindele has dominated the Nigerian box office, setting new records, expanding cinema audiences, and proving that well-crafted Nigerian stories can achieve both cultural resonance and commercial success.

He further stated that Funke Akindele’s achievement reflects vision, discipline, strategic distribution, and a deep understanding of audience engagement, clear evidence that Nollywood continues to evolve both creatively and economically.

“This award is more than a trophy. It is a statement that excellence in cinema exhibition matters. It is a signal that consistency and professionalism will always be recognised. It also affirms the immense promise of Nigeria’s creative economy,” the ED/CEO of NFVCB also stated.

In her goodwill message, the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Creative Economy and Tourism, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was represented by the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the National Theatre, Mrs Tola Akerele, described Funke Akindele as a “phenomenon” and a trailblazer whose consistency and creativity have set industry benchmarks.

The Minister, in a video message, praised Akindele’s extraordinary four-year box office dominance, noting that her work showcases Nigeria’s potential for consistent, captivating, and profitable cinema.

According to her, Akindele’s achievements send a powerful message that Nollywood is not only culturally influential but also economically viable.

She further commended Akindele for projecting Nigeria positively on the global stage and inspiring creatives at home and abroad.

The Chairperson of the Africa International Film Festival (AFFRIF), Mrs Chioma Ude, also applauded Akindele’s originality and storytelling prowess. Recalling her first encounter with Akindele through her ‘The Return of Jenifa’, Ude described the production as captivating and impactful. She described Akindele as a leading creative voice whose work continues to command global attention.

In her goodwill message, the General Manager of the National Theatre, Mrs Akerele, equally praised Akindele for her resilience, humility, and openness to growth. She noted that Akindele’s discipline and continuous improvement serve as inspiration to women across the industry, adding that her career trajectory could one day become a subject of academic study.

There were also goodwill messages from the Audio-visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS), the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) and the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN).

In her acceptance remarks, Funke Akindele attributed her success to relentless dedication, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment to excellence. She described awards as motivation to aim higher with every production and acknowledged industry colleagues and stakeholders for recognising her efforts.

Akindele emphasised that Nollywood is collectively owned and urged practitioners to resist selfish interests, stressing unity and collaboration as key drivers of industry growth. She encouraged filmmakers to remain steadfast, noting that persistence and hard work ultimately yield results.

Addressing public commentary about her promotional style, she explained that her energetic dancing while promoting her latest movie, ‘Behind the Scenes’, was a creative and cost-effective marketing strategy rooted in originality and audience connection.

She also welcomed constructive criticism, appreciating the NFVCB for recognising her work while remaining committed to regulatory standards.

“Nollywood is big enough for everyone,” she stated, calling on established professionals to support emerging creatives and ensure collective growth.