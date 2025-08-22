NFVCB Gets Permanent Headquarters In Abuja

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has secured a permanent headquarters in Abuja, 28 years after its establishment. The development comes after Hannatu Musa Musawa, the minister of art, culture, tourism and creative economy, recommended the board for the allocation of a confiscated property.

The Director-General of NFVCB, Dr Shuaibu Husseini, led the board’s management team on a courtesy visit to the minister in Abuja on Tuesday.

“EFCC has allocated the accommodation to us. It is one of those confiscated since 2017, so we expect to do some renovations,” Husseini said. “We are happy because after twenty-eight years, we have finally acquired our own property under your watch.

We also have enough space for the museum that we have always yearned for. “We are committed to supporting the work that you do for the Renewed Hope agenda and we pledge our loyalty, support and commitment to work as directed and in line with our statutory obligations.” Husseini added that the board hopes the ministry will support the renovation of the building through intervention funds.

In her remarks, Musawa praised Husseini’s leadership, describing him as “exceptional Nigerian”. “We are already making a huge difference with this new permanent headquarters that you have,” the minister said.

The NFVCB also disclosed plans to establish a museum within the new headquarters to showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage.