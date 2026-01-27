NFVCB Congratulates Funke Akindele On Box Office Milestone

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has congratulated renowned actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, on the exceptional box office performance of her latest film, Behind The Scene (BTS), which has reportedly grossed over ₦2.4 billion at the Nigerian box office and continues to enjoy strong cinema exhibition nationwide.

The Board described the achievement as another landmark moment in the growth of Nigerian cinema, noting that it further reinforces Akindele’s position as one of the most influential and commercially successful figures in the industry.

In a statement issued by the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NFVCB, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, the Board highlighted the significance of the filmmaker’s sustained box office dominance, observing that she has now recorded record-breaking cinema performances for four consecutive years.

“This level of consistency reflects not only creative excellence but also a deep understanding of audience engagement and the evolving dynamics of film production, distribution, and exhibition in Nigeria,” Husseini said.

As the statutory body responsible for regulating film content, distribution, and exhibition in Nigeria, the NFVCB reaffirmed its commitment to recognising and celebrating excellence that contributes meaningfully to the growth, visibility, and commercial sustainability of the Nigerian audiovisual industry.

In recognition of this exceptional run, the Board disclosed plans to formally honour Funke Akindele with a Box Office Queen Award for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025. According to the statement, arrangements are underway to present the award at a mutually convenient date for the filmmaker and her team.

“We had planned to present the awards for her back-to-back performances during the last PAO Digital Conference, but the filmmaker was unavailable and requested to receive them at a later date. With this latest feat, we will involve the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, alongside a few top female executives, to make the presentation. The Minister is excited about the development,” the Executive Director said.

In a related development, the NFVCB also commended actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, on the outstanding box office success of her directorial debut, Oversabi Auntie, which has grossed over ₦1 billion in cinema earnings nationwide.

The Board described the feat as historic, noting that the film’s performance places it among the four highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time, while also marking a successful and impressive entry by Abraham into film directing.

According to the statement, the success of Oversabi Auntie underscores Abraham’s versatility and growing creative influence, as well as the expanding opportunities for filmmakers who are redefining storytelling and audience connection in contemporary Nollywood.

“We at the NFVCB congratulate both filmmakers on their respective milestones. We consider their achievements strong indicators of the industry’s continued growth, resilience, and global promise,” Husseini concluded.