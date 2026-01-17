NFVCB Classifies 1,185 Films In 2025, Records Strong Industry Activity, Linguistic Diversity

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has announced that a total of 1,185 films were approved and classified between January and December 2025, underscoring sustained growth and activity within Nigeria’s film industry.

According to the annual classification report, the films approved during the year spanned a wide range of genres and languages, reflecting both the vibrancy of local film production and the continued submission of foreign-language content for classification in Nigeria.

By comparison, the Board classified 1,088 films in 2024, indicating a consistently high level of industry engagement.

English-language films accounted for the highest number of approvals throughout the year, reaffirming their dominance in Nigeria’s film production landscape.

Yoruba and Igbo films followed, while Hausa and other indigenous Nigerian language films appeared less frequently.