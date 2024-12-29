Share

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr Shaibu Husseini, has expressed optimism about the future of the Nigerian film industry.

Speaking on Lagos Television’s program “The Conversation,” Dr. Husseini highlighted the industry’s progress in 2024 and outlined his projections for 2025.

Dr. Husseini acknowledged the significant impact of social media on the film industry, describing it as a double-edged sword.

The Executive Director declared, “While it has created opportunities for youth engagement and content creation, it has also perpetuated piracy and other social vices”. He emphasized the need for education and awareness about the implications of piracy.

Dr Husseini advocated for a deliberate collaboration and capacity building to close the gap between Nollywood and other major film climes. “To compete with international film industries, there is the need for collaboration among Nigerian producers”, he stressed.

He cited the example of the Hollywood film “The Wedding Party,” which was produced by four major production companies. The Executive Director also announced plans to establish a script writinglab to improve the skills of local writers. Dr Husseini stated that the establishment of the proposed production labs will reduce the challenges most Nigerian films face in other countries.

According to him, the Board no longer censor films, rather classifies them. This greatly puts the responsibility of the rating of the film entirely on the filmmaker, because the Board classifies based on the classifiable elements in the film.

For instance, some Moslem countries, may not allow the showing of films with certain levels of nudity in their jurisdictions. He was however optimistic that the establishment of the Production Labs, will enhance the skills of the filmmakers. He acknowledged that despite all these challenges, Nollywood had a remarkable year in 2024.

Specifically, the Executive Director stated that Nollywood movie, Queen Latifah alone grossed over 800 million Naira at the box office out of yuletide season. Other films he mentioned that are successful include Anikulapo by Kunle Afolayan, House Of GAA and Funmilayo Ramsome Kuti by Bolanle Austeen Peter’s, Tribe of Judah by Funke Akindele, A Ghetto Love Story by Bright Okpocha and 7 Doors by Femi Adebayo..

The NFVCB boss attributed the industry’s success to the hard work and dedication of filmmakers, as well as the government’s interventions. He revealed that the Honourable Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy ,Bar. Hannatu Musa Musawa, has secured funding which stakeholders can access easily to get grants for their productions.

Dr Husseini also highlighted the NFVCB’s contributions to the industry’s growth, particularly in the area of film development. He disclosed that the Honourable Minister has approved a proposal from the Board to grant a two-year waiver to investors interested in opening a minimum of five community cinemas. This initiative aims to increase revenue generation from the film industry and bring cinema closer to the people at an affordable rate.

As the industry looks forward to 2025, Dr. Husseini expressed optimism about its potential for growth and global recognition. He emphasized the need for skilled professionals in different aspects of film production and encouraged stakeholders to take advantage of the government’s interventions and the NFVCB’s initiatives to develop the industry.

Dr. Husseini further identified funding, poor production quality, and censorship restrictions as major challenges facing the industry. However, he expressed confidence that these challenges would be addressed in 2025.

The Executive Director stated that the Year 2025 would see improved funding mechanisms for stakeholders, greater collaborations with streaming platforms, increased number of cinemas and training programmes for youths interested in film production.

