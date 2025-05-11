NFSS Backs Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda On Forest Security

Share

The Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS) has expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on forest security, stressing that it is a critical task that must be pursued with utmost urgency to secure the nation’s forests and protect them from criminals and undesirable elements.

At the conclusion of a 4-day training session for Provosts, Intelligence, and Surveillance Departments of the NFSS, Dr. Joshua Wole Osatimehin, the Commander-General of the service, highlighted that the bill to establish the NFSS as a federal government agency has already been passed by the National Assembly and is currently awaiting presidential assent.

Osatimehin urged President Tinubu to sign the bill into law, emphasizing that this would provide the necessary momentum for the NFSS to take more effective action in safeguarding Nigeria’s forests and preventing criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Dr. John Metchie, the Deputy Commander-General (Intelligence Department) of the NFSS, who was recently honored as the Best and Most Accommodating DCG by the FCT police command, reiterated that intelligence gathering is the foundation of security.

He pointed out that forest guards are the missing link in Nigeria’s overall security framework.

Metchie emphasized that with both the Senate and the House of Representatives having passed the bill, the onus is now on President Tinubu to sign it into law.

He noted that the NFSS bill presents a unique opportunity for the President to fulfill a key aspect of his Renewed Hope Agenda by creating a specialized force to protect Nigeria’s vast forest reserves, enabling citizens to return to their farms without fear of violence or harassment by criminal groups.

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, CP Ajao Adewale, also highlighted the vital role of the NFSS in ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s forest reserves.

He commended the service for its contributions to national security, particularly in securing forests and mountainous regions.

Adewale praised the synergy between the NFSS and other security agencies, noting that where the police and other forces could not reach, the NFSS steps in, leading to improved security outcomes across the country.

