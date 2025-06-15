NFIU: Why We Need Support To Exit FATF’s Gray List

Share

Nigeria has been lauded for in the implementation of iden-tified deficiencies in its Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism, and Counter-Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) framework.

The country’s praises came at the latest FATF Plenary outcomes, during which Nigeria was acknowledged for making substantial progress in the implementation of its Action Plan, a statement issued yesterday by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), national coordina-tor of the FATF ICRG affirmed.

The development, NFIU noted, paves the way for an on-site assessment by the FATF Africa Joint Group to verify that reforms were effectively implemented and politically supported, and that the progress made is sustain-able over the long term.

“This development paves the way for an on-site assessment by the FATF Africa Joint Group to verify that reforms are effective-ly implemented and politically supported, and that the progress made is sustainable over the long term.”

“We particularly commend the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the Federal Executive Council particularly the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federa-tion and Minister of Justice, the Minister of Finance and Coordi-nating Minister of the Economy, the Minister of the Interior and other political authorities for ensuring the rapid implementa-tion of the Action Plan. We also congratulate the Heads of key in-stitutions including the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, regu-latory bodies, and private sector actors, whose contributions have strengthened Nigeria’s capacity to investigate and prosecute complex money laundering and terrorism financing offenses”, said NFIU in a statement.

Shedding light on updates, the statement noted significant strides being made in conduct-ing and updating national risk assessments, improving beneficial ownership transparency, and implementing risk-based supervision across financial and non-financial sectors.

“This progress reinforces Nigeria’s resolve to not only exit the greylist but to build a resilient AML/CFT system that enhances the integrity of its financial system and economy. As we move towards the crucial on-site visit phase, all stakeholders are urged to maintain momentum and en-sure that reforms remain deeply embedded and effective”

Share