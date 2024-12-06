Share

Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has sought a collaborative effort from PalmPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, in the fight against financial fraud in Nigeria.

This, according to them, would enhance the secured digital economy in the country as PalmPay reiterated its commitment to combating financial fraud through cutting-edge technology.

This was emphasised during a high-level courtesy visit by the company’s Managing Director and management team to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Addressing the growing prevalence of fraud in the country, the Managing Director of PalmPay Limited, Chika Nwosu, stressed the need for robust collaboration between fintech companies and government agencies.

He said: “At PalmPay, we believe that a secure financial ecosystem is the foundation for a thriving digital economy.

“Our partnership with the NFIU underscores our dedication to supporting Nigeria’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) efforts. Together, we aim to ensure a safer digital experience for all Nigerians.”

Chika also highlighted the significant rise in electronic payment transactions across Nigeria’s financial system, underscoring the importance of proactive measures to address emerging threats.

Indeed, PalmPay has reaffirmed its support for the NFIU’s mission to safeguard the country’s financial infrastructure.

The company outlined plans for close collaboration with the agency, including knowledge-sharing initiatives, stakeholder training programs, and the development of innovative solutions to combat fraud in the digital space.

Soeaking, the Chief Executive Officer of NFIU, Hafsat Abubakar Bakari commended PalmPay for its proactive approach to financial security and its commitment to aligning with national and international regulatory frameworks.

She emphasized the importance of continuous collaboration between private sector players and government institutions in the fight against financial crimes.

“PalmPay’s visit to the NFIU reflects its vision of contributing to a secure, transparent, and inclusive financial ecosystem in Nigeria. As a fintech leader, PalmPay remains steadfast in its mission to create a digital economy where trust and security drive growth and innovation.”

