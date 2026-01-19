NFIU Lauds MDAs, Institutions’ Role In Freeing Nigeria From Grey List

Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Hajiya Hafsat Bakari, has commended Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and key institutions of government for their roles leading to removal of the country from the grey list.

In a statement personally issued yesterday, Hafsat noted that, while the NFIU had been at the forefront of ensuring the country fully compliant with international AML/ CFT/CPF standards, “these achievements reflect a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to building strong barriers to illicit finance.”

She recalled a number of decisions made by global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing bodies over the last few months, noting that they validated the extensive reforms Nigeria has implemented since 2023.

“The country’s successful exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List in October 2025 and the intention of the European Union (EU) to remove Nigeria from the list of high-risk third countries at the end of January 2026, mark significant milestones in the country’s financial integrity reform journey.

In recognition of this collective accomplishment, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) extends its profound appreciation to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Legislature, the Judiciary, the private sector and non-profit organisations whose coordinated actions and commitment made this outcome possible.”

Commenting on the development, NFIU boss described decisions of the FATF and the EU as proof of the credibility of Nigeria’s reforms. “Nigeria’s exit from the FATF Grey List and the European Union’s high-risk third country list reflects the strength of our collective resolve and the effectiveness of sustained, coordinated reforms.

This milestone underscores our commitment to upholding global standards on anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing and counter-proliferation financing, while reinforcing international confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.” Ms Bakari also noted that: “The success we have enjoyed would not have been possible without the guidance of His Excellency President Bola Tinubu and his commitment to building a safe and prosperous Nigeria.”

Reaffirming Nigeria’s forward-looking posture, the NFIU CEO added: “This achievement belongs to Nigeria and its partners. The NFIU remains steadfast in its resolve to deepen cooperation, enhance intelligence-led supervision and ensure that Nigeria continues to meet and exceed global AML/CFT/CPF expectations.”