NFGN: Zulum To Receive Iconic Award In Germany

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has been nominated by the NGO Founders Global Network (NFGN) to receive the 2025 iconic award this coming April in Bayern, Germany.

The NGO Founders Global Network is the official and largest umbrella body of non-governmental and non-profit organisations networking across all countries to propagate and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the good of humanity and society.

Zulum’s nomination was conveyed in a letter signed by Nigeria’s Consul General, Amb. Yakubu A. Dadi, on Friday.

Besides being nominated for the award, Governor Zulum was also selected to serve as the special guest of honour at the event scheduled for April 11, 2025.

In the letter titled: Executive Invitation As a Special Guest of Honour/Panelist and Iconic Award Recipient, Amb. Dadi was quoted as saying, “I most respectfully extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency for being nominated amongst selected esteemed Governors and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) across Nigeria to receive an iconic award at the NGO Founders Global Network (NFGN) event scheduled to take place on April 11, 2025.”

“This well-deserved recognition of your outstanding leadership further solidifies your reputation as a leader whose influence transcends Nigeria’s borders”, he added.

