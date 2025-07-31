NFF’s Technical Committee To Meet Over Madugu

NFF plans to send Falcons coach on refresher courses if retained

The technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will, within the next two weeks, hold a meeting to decide if Justin Madugu will remain as the permanent head coach of the Super Falcons, New Telegraph has learnt.

Madugu led the team to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco while serving in an interim role, and many people in Nigerian football believe he deserves to stay on.

Sources who are close to most members of the NFF’s technical committee say they are impressed with Madugu’s work and are likely to recommend that he continue, but he final decision will be made during the committee’s official meeting.

NFF Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, in an interview, also explained that only the committee has the power to make that call, even though Madugu’s performance was outstanding.

“It’s true that we are all happy with what the coach has done, especially as he has won the cup in his first time with the team.

But everyone knows I don’t talk about what is not in my area of duty. “What I can say is that the technical committee has seen what he has done, and I believe they will make the right decision.

Whether interim or substantive, what matters is the result,” the he said. To help him prepare better for future competitions, the NFF is also planning to send Madugu on more coaching courses if he is eventually employed permanently.