NFF’s AFCON semi-final ultimatum to Peseiro degrades Super Eagles –Mobi Oparaku

Many pundits have expressed reservations about the Super Eagles’ performance against Saudi Arabia after conceding in the last minute of their 2-2 draw last Friday. What is your assessment of that game?

I have to be honest with myself. We have to say things the way they are; whatever we say, most people act on it, and that is why most times I don’t compromise when I want to talk, I played the game, and I know when things are going wrong and right. I have to be positive on issues that concern the game itself, not politics.

The season is already on, and everybody is active. Every player that came for that game and played that game was active

It’s not like we’re just coming back from the season or that the season was about to come to an end. Everybody was at their best in terms of fitness, so I don’t think we should not be at our best. So, for me, the 2-2 draw was not welcome. I cannot believe that Saudi Arabia drew with us. Money cannot play football. Saudi Arabia may have money; we have too; we have been into football before them, and we should have demonstrated that in the match.

Secondly, I don’t know if our players understand that these grade A friendly games count when it comes to FIFA rankings. And when your ranking is low as a country, it has a way of reflecting on the players’ quality and marketability too. We were pleased about the performances of our players last season and the one before it; Victor Osimhen was particularly delightful, which boosted our image as a nation, and Nigerians were very happy.

However, you don’t expect Nigerians to be happy when these players come back home to play for the Super Eagles and they don’t replicate what they do at their clubs here.

Nigeria has arguably the best strike force in the whole of Africa as we speak, with the likes of Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and the rest scoring goals every week in their clubs. How do you think we can get the most out of this squad going to the Nations Cup?

Let there be no sentiments when selecting players for the tournament. We have to go through their records to ensure that they are in top form and possess the right mentality.

Honestly, I have my worries about our players. As I mentioned earlier, they have the best talent in Africa, but when they come here, they don’t give their best. God has blessed them with the best skills, but they don’t unleash all those things when they come to represent our country. Do they hide all those things? Why are they not scoring those goals when they come here? When you analyze our team, when it comes to the centre-back, I’m always jittery, but on the outside wings, the wing-backs, and in the midfield, we have people who can deliver perfectly. They have the quality, but why do they like to leave us embarrassed when playing for us? We have to call them to order and ask them questions if they really don’t want to play for this country.

Do you think we can actually win the next African Cup of Nations? The coach has said repeatedly that he can win it with the squad that he has, but the NFF has given him at least an ultimatum for the semi-final at the Nations Cup…

How can you give a coach an ultimatum for the semi-finals? This only means we don’t have quality; we have really degraded ourselves with that kind of target. At our level, we should be talking about competing to win the World Cup and the Olympic gold medal, not limiting ourselves to the semifinals of the Nations Cup. The NFF must take back their words; it is unacceptable. We should be aiming for something even bigger than the Nation Cup title. I will give you an instance: when I got to the national team camp for the 1996 Olympics and I saw the quality of the players, I told myself we would win the gold medal for Africa for the first time. It was massive, and the mentality was also crazy. I had a similar experience during the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup when I saw what the likes of Nwankwo Kanu, Wilson Oruma, and others were doing in terms of quality displayed. We had no doubt we could go all the way. My problem is, what do they believe? When you go for a tournament or a championship like this, what is on your mind? Are you scared? Are you scared to go in there and make people understand that in this country we are one of the best; we are not underdogs? We can never be underdogs in Africa.

Coach Jose Peseiro hasn’t given the home-based players an opportunity in his squad; should we have made it a standard rule that the coach should accommodate the home-based players in his squad?

Although the home-based players are likely to give their best, they must improve on their quality. I watched a game yesterday (Sunday) between the Abia Warriors and Kano Pillars and wasn’t happy with the quality of the players.

I wasn’t happy at all. There was no quality in the game. I went there to see if I would be happy. I would enjoy the game. I did not enjoy the game. And I did not see a player that could be taken to the Super Eagles.

To join the Super Eagles. I only saw the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper of the Abia Warriors I saw his character. He has character. The goalkeeper has character. I loved him. He has character. But I did not go there to see the goalkeeper’s character.

Nigeria has been drawn in the same group as hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau. It should be a smooth progression for the Eagles to the next round, don’t you think so?

I believe so; we should not have problems qualifying from that group. I am not one of those who would say no more minnows in football, but Nigeria should fly past all these teams, even including Cote d’Ivoire. Our players just need to be more dedicated and show commitment. We are not talking about the group stage, we should aim to win the tournament.