NFFG Congratulates Hussieni, Nuhu On FG Appointment

The Board and Management of Nollywood Film Festival Germany (NFFG) and its sister event, the Nollywood Europe Golden Award (NEGA), have sent out a message of congratulations to its two ambassadors, Dr Shaibu Hussieni and star actor Ali Nuhu for their appointment as DG National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and Managing Director of Nigeria Film Corporation (NFC), respectively.

In a statement signed by the Founder and Festival Director, Isaac Izoya, who is also Cultural Ambassador NFFG/NEGA, wrote: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our worthy Ambassadors Dr Shaibu Hussieni and Ali Nuhu on their recent appointment as Director General of National Film and Video Censors Board and Nigeria Film Corporation respectively.

“We also commend President Bola Tinubu for his choice of putting square pegs in square holes in the appointment of Hussieni and Nuhu.”

He noted that Dr Hussieni is a NEGA awardee who has for many years proven that he understands the film art in Nigeria and its progressive development. “He has contributed so much either as a journalist or policy maker in the Nigerian film realm.

He has been head of the jury at several film festivals of the world including the African Movie Academy Award AMAA contributions that earned him the NEGA award in 2014.

“For Ali Nuhu, the movie star has exhibited artistry in his chosen trade and has been recognised for so doing. He has featured in an uncountable number of productions which earned him the NEGA award in 2023.

“We believe that President Bola Tinubu has made one of his best choices ever. We are very proud of your achievement and accomplishment which we so recognized many years past

“We also believe your appointment will contribute to the next level that the Nigerian Film industry is headed.”