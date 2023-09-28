NFF Yet To Retain Waldrum As Super Falcons Coach

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was unable to resume its contract extension negotiations with the Super Falcons of Nigeria coach, Randy Waldrum due to the cancellation of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Nigeria and Sao Tome & Principe.

The opening leg of the qualification match between the nine-time African champions and the women of Sao Tome and Principe was planned for Tuesday, September 26, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

However, the Island nation withdrew from the qualifiers, alleging logistics as the main reason for their withdrawal.

Amid that, Super Falcons coach, Waldrum, who has been in charge of the women’s national team since 2020 is expected to be out of contract in October.

He and the NFF have been discussing a contract extension immediately after helping the Super Falcons to reach the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

After months of negotiations, no confirmation that the 67-year-old American coach is anywhere close to extending his stay with the Nigerian side even though he is willing to do so.

Reports claimed that both the Super Falcons coach and the NFF were supposed to close the negotiations earlier this month but that didn’t happen.

“The Technical Director reached out to Waldrum to say they wanted to keep him on moving forward,”

They were going to meet to renegotiate during the São Tomé games but obviously, they didn’t get to do so with the games being cancelled. Hopefully, they will reach out to him soon and start the process.”