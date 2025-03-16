Share

Fast-growing Nigerian airline, ValueJet, has signed a partnership agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the Official Airline of the football body and the National Teams, with a pledge to fly the teams to higher heights as they chase continental and global laurels.

Speaking at a ceremony that took place at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ikenne-Remo, the Chief Executive Officer/Accountable Manager of ValueJet, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi said the airline is delighted to become an official partner of Nigeria football and is determined to work towards ensuring comfortable movement and timely presence of the National Teams at major international matches and championships.

“We are happy at this historic development. Nigeria football has a storied history and a passionate fan base.

By joining forces with the NFF, we intend to bring fresh energy to the game and provide seamless travel solutions for our National Teams as they compete at home and abroad.

“This partnership underscores our commitment, as an institution, to keep supporting sports development in Nigeria, as it features a range of collaborative efforts designed to promote the game’s growth across the country, from grass programs to high-profile matches.”

READ ALSO:

Majekodunmi added that the airline aims to create new opportunities for football managers, stakeholders and enthusiasts, offering innovative travel packages, fan engagement campaigns and community-driven initiatives that underscore the spirit of the beautiful game.

“Our expanding network and focus on customer satisfaction will help ensure the National Teams travel efficiently and in absolute comfort, reflecting the excellent standards that both our establishments are known for.”

The Chairman of NFF Marketing and Sponsorship Committee, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, who stood in for the President of NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, stated that the football-governing body is pleased to officially associate with ValueJet, even as the Super Eagles have been enjoying the airline’s services for more than a year.

“I am happy that we have formally consummated this partnership, though unofficially, ValueJet has been providing excellent services to the Super Eagles by flying them to away matches for about 16 months now.

Players and officials have commended their general operations and the NFF is happy that this relationship has now been sealed.

“Our two organizations are agreed that Nigeria football should actually be on a higher pedestal at home and internationally, and ValueJet is willing to support the NFF in taking the game to new heights.”

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, commended ValueJet for the professionalism, diligence and sincerity of its management and staff during the unfortunate saga in Libya in October 2024, when the Super Eagles were held hostage by the Libyan authorities during a 2025 AFCON qualifying match.

At the ceremony were NFF Executive Committee Member Timothy Magaji; ValueJet’s Chief Commercial Officer, Trevor Henry; Consultant, Alh. Sadiq Ahmed; NFF’s Director of Media & Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire; NFF’s Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen; Director of Finance & Admin, Paulinus Anameje; NFF’s Internal Auditor, Mr. Matthew Iyere; Director of Marketing, Alizor Chuks; Head of International Competitions, Dayo Enebi Achor and; ValueJet’s Marketing Lead, Uchechi Achomadu.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

