NFF waits on new minister for Peseiro’s contract

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to finalise negotiation with the Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro on a new contract as it awaits the appointment of the new minister of sports, New Telegraph can exclusively report. Peseiro’s contract expired last month and the Super Eagles have been without a coach with just 43 days to the start of World Cup qualifiers.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the clauses in the coach’s initial contract stipulated that the NFF will not activate the one-year extension if the Super Eagles failed to at least reach the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations. So, as the tournament was postponed until next year, the coach’s representatives are insisting he deserves to stay on for another year. Peseiro earned a $70,000 monthly salary as stipulated by the initial contract but our correspondent reliably learnt the NFF had negotiated for a cut.

“The proposal would be tabled before a new minister because the NFF expect that the responsibility for the payment of the coach’s salary would be taken care of by the government. Once a minister is inaugurated and he or she settles down, the federation would approach him or her for a lasting solution on Peseiro’s contract,” a senior staff of the Federation told our correspondent. Gusau yesterday confirmed they were in talks with Peseiro when he told a radio station that, “His (Peseiro’s) contract ended in July and we’re now talking to him and his lawyers.”

Similarly, the NFF President confirmed the New Telegraph’s exclusive on the future of the Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, that the Federation would act only on the recommendation of its technical committee Waldrum and his employers were at the daggers drawn ahead of the ongoing World Cup fueling speculations that his contract which expired at the end of the tournament would not be renewed but the impressive run of his team is forcing the NFF to consider keeping him on the job ahead of the Olympics.

“When the contract of the coach expires, we have to allow the Technical Committee to do their job and make a proper recommendation. “Next month, the Super Falcons will play in the Olympic qualifiers and before that time we must have decided on who will be the coach.”